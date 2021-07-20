Ohio surpasses 700 daily COVID cases for first time this month

Ohio reported nearly 750 daily cases of coronavirus Tuesday as the state continues to see an uptick in the virus this month.
The state recorded 744 cases in the last day, the most reported in the last three weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It’s the first time in July Ohio has reported more than 700 cases in a day.
Ohio has reported 1,118,513 total cases during the pandemic, according to ODH. In the last 21 days, Ohio is averaging 352 cases a day.
Cases are rising in most of the United States. Officials have said the delta variant, which is more easily spread, is one reason for the increase.
On Monday, 660 cases were reported in Ohio after a technical glitch resulted in some previous cases from being recorded.
“Positive COVID-19 cases posted on July 20 are due to a true increase in cases statewide,” read a statement posted on the state health department’s website. “Between July 18 and 19, a technical glitch with the electronic lab reporting program that had prevented 242 positive cases form being counted was corrected.”
None of the 242 cases previously uncounted were in the Miami Valley region.
Hospitalizations were also up in Ohio Tuesday. The state reported 61 hospital admissions, nearly double its 21-day average of 32.
Three ICU admissions were record in the last day in Ohio, which is average four admissions a day in the last three weeks.
Ohio reported 12 deaths Tuesday, bringing its total to 20,449. Death data can fluctuate because other states do not regularly send death certificates to ODH’s Bureau of Vital Statistics.
As of Tuesday more than 48.5% of Ohioans have started the coronavirus vaccine and 5,673,641 people in the state have received at least one shot.
Nearly 45.5% of residents have finished the vaccination and 5,315,918 people in the state have completed it.