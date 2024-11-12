Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old abducted from NE Ohio

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old abducted from the village of Empire in northeastern Ohio.

The child is Oaklynn Alexander, who is a white girl, is about four feet tall, weighs about 48 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray Edison hoodie, black pants and black and white shoes.

The suspect is Charles Alexander, 43, who is white, five feet and eight inches tall, weighs about 205 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark gray sweatshirt and jeans.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at around 3 p.m. on Monday Charles Alexander took the girl after an altercation at a family member’s house. He does not have custody of Oaklynn, and law enforcement was concerned for the girl’s safety.

The suspect vehicle was originally a gray Ford F-150, but law enforcement said that it was later found unoccupied. Now Charles Alexander and Oaklynn are believed to be in a 26-foot U-Haul/Ford F-650 truck like the one pictured below, with Arizona license plate AL74169.

