ODH ‘strongly recommends’ masks for unvaccinated as K-12 schools prepare for new year

The guidance is taking a three-part approach, including strongly recommending the COVID-19 vaccine for staff and eligible students and masks for the unvaccinated as well as other prevention strategies, such as improving ventilation, good hand sanitation and maximizing distance between people.

“Wearing masks protects students, teachers and staff from COVID-19,” Vanderhoff said. “This is especially important indoors and crowded settings where physical distance cannot be maintained and for individuals who aren’t’ fully vaccinated. We encourage consistent and correct mask use in the schools for anyone who is unvaccinated which includes wearing masks indoors at school.”

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one available to those 12 and older in the U.S.

He added that generally masks aren’t needed when outside, including during recess or physical education activities. Vanderhoff encouraged schools to utilize outdoor learning and outdoor activities when possible.

With fall approaching, he also reminded parents and guardians to make sure their children are caught up on routine vaccinations.