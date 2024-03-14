Barbie The Movie in Concert comes to region; here are other concerts to see

Locally, The Rose Music Center has had major announcements including the Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket on Aug. 18 and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on Sept. 7. But no announcement has us more excited than this week when we saw that Barbie The Movie: In Concert, a live-to-film concert experience that will be brought to life at Riverbend in Cincinnati on Aug. 9 with live music from The Barbie Land Sinfonietta.

The special presentation from Orchestrator and Executive Producer Macy Schmidt’s all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra performing the film’s award-winning score promises to bring the Barbie to fans who can’t get enough.

Here’s a look at other concerts scheduled in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus areas:

LOCAL CONCERT VENUES

Arbogast Performing Arts Center

500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

www.arbogastpac.com, 937-418-8392

Upcoming: Elton John and Billy Joel Tribute by Michael Cavanaugh, March 16; Lonestar, March 23; The Texas Tenors, April 6; Hotel California – The Original Tribute to The Eagles, May 18

The Brightside Music and Event Venue

905 E. Third St., Dayton

www.thebrightsidedayton.com, 937-559-4590

Upcoming: This Must Be The Party - Tribute to the Talking Heads, March 30; Strange Ranger and Sam King and the Suspects, April 18, 19; WYSO Presents Snarls, Jess Lamb, and Siri Imani, May 3

Hobart Arena

255 Adams St., Troy

www.hobartarena.com, 937-339-2911

Upcoming: Jo Dee Messina and Tracy Byrd, May 18

Kuss Auditorium Clark State Performing Arts Center

300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

pac.clarkstate.edu, 937-328-3874

Upcoming: The Greatest Piano Men, April 19; Béla Fleck, May 18

Schuster Center

1 W. Second St., Dayton

www.daytonlive.org, 937-228-3630

Upcoming: Casting Crowns, April 24; The Music of Green Day, June 1

Victoria Theatre

138 N. Main St., Dayton

www.daytonlive.org, 937-228-3630

Upcoming: Drum Tao, March 20; Red Hot Chili Pipers, March 21; Jeremy Camp, March 22; Classic Albums Live Performs Pink Floyd: The Wall, April 6

LOCAL OUTDOOR CONCERT VENUES

Hickory Hills Lakes

7103 Ohio 55, Ft. Loramie

www.countryconcert.com, (937) 295-3000

Upcoming: Cody Johnson, Riley Green, Trace Adkins, Jo Dee Messina, Ian Munsick, Conner Smith, Drake Milligan, Wyatt McCubbin, July 11; Lainey Wilson, Dustin Lynch, Big & Rich featuring Wilson, Craig Morgan, 49 Winchester, Anne Wilson, Lauren Watkins, July 12; Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, Clint Black, Warren Zeiders, Sara Evans, Kameron Marlowe, Colt Ford, Kolby Cooper, Ella Langley, Rayne Johnson, July 13

Fraze Pavilion

695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

www.fraze.com, 800-514-3849

Upcoming: The Menus, June 14; Joey Fatone and AJ McLean, June 15; Mr. Speed KISS Tribute Concert, June 22; A1A - Jimmy Buffet Tribute Show, July 3; The Beach Boys, July 1; Ludacris, July 18; Rick Springfield and Richard Marx, July 20; Get the Led Out, Aug. 14; Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Jay and The Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues, The Cowslips, Aug. 15; That Arena Rock Show, Aug. 16; Joe Bonamassa, Aug. 20

Levitt Pavilion Dayton

134 S. Main St., Dayton

www.levittdayton.org, 937-333-8400

Upcoming: Levitt Dayton Concert Season Annoucement featuring The Luv Locz Experiment, May 2

Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Rose Music Center at The Heights

6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights

www.rosemusiccenter.com, 513-232-6220

Upcoming: The Fab Four - Ultimate Beatles Tribute, June 21; moe., July 19; Jewel and Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 3; Amon Amarth, May 7; Gary Allen, May 10; Brit Floyd, May 17; Let’s Sing Taylor - A live band experience celebrating Taylor Swift, June 1; Warrant, Firehouse and Bulletboys, June 14; Trombone Shorty with Big Boi, June 18; Old Crow Medicine Show, July 9; Norah Jones, Mavis Staples, July 10; Whiskey Myers, July 12; 311 with Awolnation and Neon Trees, July 24; Straight No Chaser, Lisa Loeb, July 30; Travis Tritt, Aug. 15; Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket, Aug. 18; Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Sept. 7; Burton Cummings, Sept. 26

CINCINNATI CONCERT VENUES

Bogart’s

2621 Vine St., Cincinnati

www.bogarts.com, 513-872-8801

Upcoming: Less Than Jake, March 28; Beach Fossils, April 2; Owl City, April 12; Queensryche, April 16; Alvvays, April 19; Pecos and The Rooftops, April 20; Atmosphere, April 26; Thievery Corporation, May 9

Great American Ballpark

100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati

http://cincinnati.reds.mlb.com, 513-381-7337

Upcoming: Foo Fighters, July 25; Green Day, Aug. 22; Thomas Rhett, Aug. 29; Nelly, Sept. 20

Heritage Bank Center, formerly U.S. Bank Arena

100 Broadway, Cincinnati

heritagebankcenter.com, 513-421-4111

Upcoming: ; Andrea Bocelli, April 7; MercyMe, April 20; AJR, July 23; Heart, Aug. 13

The Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park

25 Race St., Cincinnati

www.livenation.com/venue/KovZ917AJK3/the-icon-festival-stage-at-smale-park-events

Upcoming: Maggie Rogers, June 7; Vampire Weekend, Sept. 20

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The Andrew J Brady Music Center

25 Race St., Cincinnati

https://bradymusiccenter.com, 513-232-5882

Upcoming: The Classic Rock Show, March 23; Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr, March 24; Excision, March 27; Jessie Murph, April 9; Brothers Osbourne, April 11; Metalocalypse featuring Dethklok, April 12; Emo Orchestra, April 17; Busta Rhymes, April 18; Joe Satriani and Steve Vai, April 19; Godsmack, April 23; Todd Rundgren, April 24; Madison Beer, April 30; James Arthur, May 11; Social Distortion and Bad Religion, May 12; George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, May 28; Jacob Collier, June 4; Pixies, Modest Mouse, Cat Power, June 5; Donny Osmond, June 26; Old Crow Medicine Show, July 12; Lake Street Dive, July 14; Tate McRae, July 24; Primus and Cohered and Cambria, July 30; Kings of Leon, Sept. 14

Memorial Hall

1225 Elm St., Cincinnati

memorialhallotr.com, 513-977-8838

Upcoming: Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Rhiannon Giddens, March 20; Ravi Coltrane, June 2

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

MegaCorp Pavilion

101 W. 4th St., Newport

https://promowestlive.com/our-venues/megacorp-pavilion, 859-900-2294

Upcoming: Gavin Adcock, April 19; Dustin Lynch, April 27; Kraftwerk, May 16; Pokey LaFarge, June 1; Taking Back Sunday, July 30; Avett Brothers, Aug. 24; King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Aug. 25; O.A.R., Aug. 30; Chromeo and the Midnight, Oct. 10

Paycor Stadium

1 Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

www.bengals.com

Upcoming: Luke Combs, Aug. 2-3

PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

www.riverbend.org, 513-232-6220

Upcoming: Brit Floyd, May 18; Cole Swindle, June 8; Sarah McLachlan, June 14; Little Feat, Los Lobos, June 18

Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris

Riverbend Music Center

6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

www.riverbend.org, 513-232-6220

Upcoming: Hootie and the Blowfish with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain, June 7; Dierks Bentley, June 15; Dan + Shay, July 18; New Kids on the Block, June 21; Janet Jackson, Nelly, June 22; Niall Horan, June 25; Santana and Counting Crows, June 28; Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, July 2; Red Hot Chili Peppers, July 5; Train and REO Speedwagon, July 12; Luke Bryan, July 13; Dan + Shay, July 18; Chicago and Earth, Wind and Fire, July 19; Alanis Morissette, July 24; Hardy, July 25; Totally Tubular Festival 80′s New Wave Tour featuring Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wo, July 27; Creed, Aug. 2; Five Finger Death Punch, Aug. 8; Barbie the Movie in Concert led by Macy Schmidt and the Barbie Land Sinfonietta, Aug. 9; Bush, Aug. 14; The Doobie Brothers, Aug. 18; Styx, Foreigner, Aug. 23; Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, Jason Bonham, Aug. 27; Cage the Elephant, Aug. 30; Kidz Bop, Aug. 31; Ohio Is for Lovers Music Festival, Sept. 10; Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp and more, Sept. 11

Taft Theatre

317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati

tafttheatre.org, 513-721-8883

Upcoming: Queen of the Night - A Tribute to Whitney Houston, March 17; JJ Grey and Mofro, March 23; Colin Hay, March 28; The Testy Brothers, April 30; Super Freak: The Rick James Story, May 1; Kurt Vile and the Violators, June 23; Buddy Guy, June 29; Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, July 9; Burton Cummings, Sept. 25

Voices of America MetroPark

7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp.

https://voacountrymusicfest.com, 513-867-5835

Upcoming: Country Music Fest featuring headliners Jason Aldean and Keith Urban, Aug. 9-11

COLUMBUS CONCERT VENUES

Columbus Crew Stadium

One Black & Gold Blvd., Columbus

https://sonictemplefestival.com, 614-447-2739

Upcoming: Disturbed, Evanescence, Mudvayne, May 16; The Original Misfits, Falling in Reverse, Seether, Anthrax, May 17; Pantera, Stand, breaking Benjamin, May 18; Slipknot, limpbizkit, A Day to Remember, 311, May 19

Jerome Schottenstein Center’s Value City Arena

555 Borror Drive, Columbus

www.schottensteincenter.com, 800-273-6201

Upcoming: Ledisi with Raheem DeVaughn, March 26; Fall Out Boy with Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan and CARR, March 29; Nicki Minaj, April 12; Toto, April 21; The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie, April 30; Gunna with Flo Milli, May 4; Heart with Cheap Trick, May 15; Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire, June 13; Chris Stapleton, July 19; Hozier, Aug. 7; Blink-182, Aug. 13; Pink, Oct. 9; Kacey Musgrave’s with Lord Huron and Nickel Creek, Nov. 13

KEMBA LIVE!

405 Neil Ave., Columbus

www.promowestlive.com, 614-461-LIVE (5483), ext. 101

Upcoming: GROUPLOVE, March 19; Guster, March 22; JJ Grey and Mofro, March 28; Dethklock, April 11; Chris Young, May 3; Say Anything, May 7; Kameron Marlowe, May 10; Kraftwerk, May 17; RiverFest 2024 featuring Cory Asbury, CAIN, Blessing Offer, May 18; Bleachers, June 4; Khruangbin, June 5; T-Pain, June 11; The Mars Volta, June 12; Brothers Osborne, June 13; Taking Back Sunday, July 25; Sad Summer Festival with Mayday Parade, The Maine, The Wonder Years, We the Kings, Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, Hot Milk, Daisy Grenade, Diva Bleach, July 24; Primus and Coheed and Cambria, Aug. 6; The Avett Brothers, Aug. 20; O.A.R., Aug. 29; Goth Babe, Sept. 11; Sublime with Rome, Aug. 16; Dispatch, Oct. 13

Mershon Auditorium

1871 N. High St., Columbus

https://wexarts.org/rentals/mershon-auditorium or 614-292-3535

Upcoming: Ledisi, March 26; One Hallelujah, April 6; Toto, April 21; Morgan Wade, April 26; Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton, May 31; Tye Tribbett and Friends, June 5; Donny Osmond, June 22

Credit: Earl Gibson III Credit: Earl Gibson III

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nationwidearena.com, 614-246-3199

Upcoming: Olivia Rodrigo with Chappell Roan, March 22; Tim McGraw, March 23; Avenged Sevenfold, March 26; Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, April 21; Chris Brown, June 10; Melanie Martinez, June 13; AJR, June 28; New Kids on the Block, Aug. 23; Justin Timberlake, Oct. 23

Ohio Stadium

411 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus

www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com, 937-292-6330

Upcoming: Buckeye Country Superfest featuring Zach Bryan with Billy Strings, Turnpike Troubadours, Charley Crockett, Charles Wesley Godwin and Levi Turner, June 22-23