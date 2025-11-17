Ohio state senator says he found screw in Chipotle meal

“I thought it was a bone at first,” Blackshear said, describing a “crunch” as he bit into his taco.

A photo of the meal Blackshear shared online shows a small metal screw amidst contents that were wrapped in a soft taco shell and aluminum foil. Blackshear said he purchased the meal from the Chipotle at 1925 West Dorothy Lane in Moraine.

The Dayton Daily News has reached out to Chipotle corporate for comment.

Blackshear said he was unsure if there was foul play involved, but he has filed a police report with the Moraine Police Department, the health department, and has contacted the company’s corporate office.

“I’m not saying it was either-or, it’s just something to think about, especially with the political climate, you just don’t know,” he said.

“It’s a serious issue,” he added. “It could happen to anybody. And it has probably happened to somebody but they didn’t know what the process was or what they could do.”

The Democratic senator said he suffered some cracking in his tooth, mostly bruising, but so far his dentist has found no lasting nerve damage.

“I am okay, but I’m very disappointed,” he said, adding he probably won’t be eating at Chipotle again. “This can happen to anybody. It’s just so much red tape you have to go through to get a sense of help, which is very frustrating.”