Ohio State Highway Patrol tops so far in national cruiser contest

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is in pursuit of the most votes in the “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” contest.
After one week of voting, the Buckeye State’s entry is in the lead, with 36,410 votes in the eighth annual contest sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers.
Voting ends at noon Tuesday.
The photo that receives the most votes will be featured on the cover of AAST’s 2022 wall calendar.
Kentucky is trailing Ohio, with 29,434, according to the latest figures available.
To vote, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcrusier2021 and scroll down to the bottom of the page and select Ohio from the drop-down menu.