Ohio SNAP recipients expected to receive partial benefits this week

The state’s announcement Monday about SNAP benefits follows new federal guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, which oversees the federally funded program formerly known as food stamps.

Federal guidance was updated following federal court action over the weekend. The federal government instructs ODJFS to reduce the maximum amount each household can receive in November by 35% and to recalculate each household’s payment based on that new maximum amount.

State officials said all recipients who’ve not yet received their November benefit, as well as individuals who were approved for, but not paid benefits in October, will begin receiving their partial November benefit this week.

SNAP benefits were paused Nov. 1. Before the federal shutdown, approximately 1.4 million Ohioans received about $264 million in food benefits from SNAP each month. The distribution of those benefits was staggered through the 20th of each month.

In Montgomery County, more than 83,000 residents rely on SNAP: the fourth-highest recipient total in the state as of October.

Neighboring Greene County has 14,822 residents enrolled. In Clark County, there are 23,661 residents on SNAP, while Butler County has reported 40,064.

Recipients receive benefits through the Ohio Direction, or EBT, card. The exact amount each household will receive is based on factors such as gross and net income and allowable deductions such as housing and medical costs, according to a state press release.

But under the revised federal calculations, nearly all recipients will receive less than 65% of their normal benefit. Some recipients, particularly those whose earnings place the household near the cutoff for eligibility, may receive no benefits this week under the revised calculation.

Previous federal guidance suggested partial payments could be roughly half a household’s typical maximum allotment.

An official notice explaining each household’s specific benefit change will be issued, according to state officials.

The Trump administration has been pushing the U.S. Supreme Court to allow full payments in the SNAP federal food aid program to remain frozen while the government is shut down. Lower courts have ruled that the government must keep full payments flowing, but the Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to keep them frozen for now.

After the federal government shutdown ends, additional federal guidance will be needed to determine how to handle the difference between what would ordinarily be issued for the month and what is being issued this week, state officials said.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order directing the state job and family services department to direct up to $25 million to food assistance efforts. This includes $7 million to regional food banks using Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds and another $18 million in emergency relief benefits to more than 63,000 Ohio Works First recipients.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.