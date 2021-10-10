springfield-news-sun logo
Ohio reports nearly 5,400 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ohio reported 5,399 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The 21-day case average reported on Sunday was 5,720 new cases.

The number of cases comes as Ohio reported no deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday. The 21-day average for deaths was listed at 64 Sunday.

An additional 78 people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours, according to the same statistics. On average in the past 21 days, 261 people have been hospitalized.

As of Sunday, three people were admitted to the ICU in the last 24 hours, ODH said. On average, 22 people have been admitted in the last 21 days.

More than 6.35 million Ohioans, or 54.4% of the total population, have started the COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday.

