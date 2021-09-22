Ohio reports more than 6,000 COVID cases for 2nd straight day

For the second consecutive day, Ohio recorded more than 6,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours.
The state reported 6,882 cases Wednesday and 6,814 cases on Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
In the last three weeks, Ohio averaged 6,562 cases a day. The state is averaging 6,647 cases a day in the last week.
As of Wednesday, Ohio had 3,702 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state, including 1,053 in its ICUs and 680 on ventilators, according to ODH.
About 14% of Ohio’s hospital beds are being used by COVID patients, as well as 22.16% of ICU beds and 14.3% of ventilators.
The state has 5,418 (20.4%) hospital beds, 888 (18.69%) ICU beds and 2,908 (61.14%) ventilators available.
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions were both up Wednesday, with Ohio reporting 346 hospitalizations and 31 ICU admissions in the last day. However, Tuesday the Ohio saw a 21-day with 459 hospitalizations and 47 ICU admissions.
The state is averaging 238 hospitalizations and 21 ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks, according to ODH.
More than 6.25 million Ohioans, or 53.5%, have started the coronavirus vaccine as of Wednesday. More than 64.6% of adults and 62.54% of those 12 and older in Ohio have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Nearly half of the state has finished the vaccine, including 60.15% of adults and 57.95% of those 12 and older, according to ODH.