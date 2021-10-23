Ohio reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Ohio reported 3,466 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The state reported 4,078 cases on Friday. COVID-19 cases have continued to decline throughout October.
On Oct. 1, Ohio’s 21-day case average as 6,402 per day. On Saturday, it was 4,429 cases per day.
An additional 169 people were hospitalized in the last 24 hours with COVID-19, according to ODH, and 14 more people were admitted to the ICU.
The 21-day average for ICU intake is 22 people per day, and the 21-day average for hospitalizations is 240 people per day.
Hospitals currently are taking care of 2,672 people who are sick with COVID-19, according to ODH statistics.
Ohio reported 339 deaths on Friday. It’s the highest number of deaths reported in three weeks. The previous high was 329 deaths on Oct. 8.
A total of 23,995 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Ohio as of Saturday.
The state updates death data twice a week. Because other states don’t regularly report death certificates to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, death data can fluctuate.
More than half of Ohioans, or 55.06%, have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 51% have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.