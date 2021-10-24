springfield-news-sun logo
X

Ohio reports more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
By Eric Schwartzberg
38 minutes ago

Ohio reported 2,540 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The 21-day average is 4,386 new cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health, which released updated statistics this afternoon.

ODH also reported on Sunday that in the last 24 hours, 54 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Six new patients were admitted to the ICU with COVID-19 in Ohio in the last 24 hours. The 21-day average of new ICU patients is 21 patients.

The state recorded 3,466 new cases Saturday and 4,078 cases Friday. Throughout the pandemic, Ohio’s new cases typically have decreased on weekends and peaked on weekdays, when more testing is performed and results are completed.

ExploreHealth care workers exhausted: ‘We’re fighting this battle, and it just keeps coming and coming.”

A total of 23,955 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Ohio as of Saturday. The state updates death data twice a week. Because other states don’t regularly report death certificates to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, death data can fluctuate.

Nearly 55.1% of Ohioans, or nearly 6.44 million people, have have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 66.47% of adults and 64.39% of those 12 and older.

In Other News
1
Ohio reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday
2
Walmart recalls room sprays for possible dangerous bacteria that killed
3
Ohio reports just over 4,000 daily COVID-19 cases
4
Moderna COVID-19 boosters now available at CVS pharmacies
5
Local law enforcement agencies participating in National Drug Take Back
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top