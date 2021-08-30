Ohio reports just over 3,000 daily COVID cases

In early June, Ohio fell below 50 cases per 100,000 people, hitting a goal previously set by Gov. Mike DeWine as the benchmark for lifting the state’s public health orders, according to ODH.

As of Thursday, all of Ohio’s 88 counties were over 100 cases per 100,000 people, which is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition for a high incidence rate of COVID.

Highland County had the highest rate in the state with 806.3 cases per 100,000 and Ashtabula had the fewest with 112.4 cases per 100,000.

In the Miami Valley, counties reported the following incidence rates, according to ODH:

Logan County: 626.2 cases per 100,000

Greene County: 591.3 cases per 100,000

Miami County: 487.9 cases per 100,000

Champaign County: 470.6 cases per 100,000

Montgomery County 444.1 cases per 100,000

Clark County: 399 cases per 100,000

Preble County: 384 cases per 100,000

Darke County: 350.2 cases per 100,000

Warren County: 344 cases per 100,000

Butler County: 303 cases per 100,000

The state reported 104 hospitalizations and 19 ICU admissions in the last day.

As of Monday, there were 2,412 COVID-19 patients in Ohio’s hospitals and 696 patients in the state’s ICUs.

Coronavirus patients account for 8.9% of the state’s hospital beds and 14.58% of ICU beds, ODH reported. More than 26% of hospital and ICU beds are available in Ohio.

In the last three weeks, the state is averaging 137 hospitalizations a day and 13 ICU admissions a day.

More than 6,055,000 people have started COVI-19 vaccine, with 60.55% of Ohioans 12 and older and 62.79% of Ohioans 18 and older receiving at least one dose, according to ODH.

Nearly 56% of residents 12 and older and 58.35% of those 18 and older have finished the vaccine.