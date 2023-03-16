X

Ohio reports fewest number of weekly COVID cases this year

Ohio recorded about 7,500 COVID cases in the last week — the fewest reported so far this year.

The Ohio Department of Health added 7,586 weekly cases to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard Thursday. Prior to the update, the state’s fewest number of weekly coronavirus cases recorded this year was 7,961 cases on Jan. 19.

Since then, Ohio has remained under 10,000 COVID for the last nine weeks.

As of Thursday, March 16, ODH is reporting the following COVID data:

COVID Cases:

  • Total: 3,408,238
  • Weekly: 7,586
  • Three-week average: 8,414

COVID Hospitalizations:

  • Total: 138,530
  • Weekly: 385
  • Three-week average: 402

COVID ICU Admissions:

  • Total: 15,077
  • Weekly: 38
  • Three-week average: 33

COVID Deaths

  • Total: 41,869
  • Weekly: 67
  • Three-week average: 61

As of Thursday 64.81% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine and 60.09% have finished it, according to ODH. More than 15.5% of residents have received the updated booster dose.

Those interested in getting vaccinated can visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ to find a provider or schedule an appointment. COVID-19 vaccines are available from many locations in the greater Dayton area – ODH lists over 100 locations in the nine counties surrounding the city.

These vaccination locations include large department stores, pharmacy chains and health networks, including:

  • CVS
  • Drug Mart
  • Meijer
  • Kettering Health
  • Kroger
  • Rite Aid
  • Sam’s Club
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart

Vaccines are also available by appointment from each county’s local health departments, and vaccine providers are listed on Ohio’s coronavirus dashboard.

Additional locations that can provide a coronavirus vaccine are listed below. Unless otherwise indicated, vaccines are provided by appointment.

Butler County

Champaign County

Clark County

Darke County

Greene County

Montgomery County

Preble County

Warren County

