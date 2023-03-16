Ohio reports fewest number of weekly COVID cases this year

Ohio recorded about 7,500 COVID cases in the last week — the fewest reported so far this year.
The Ohio Department of Health added 7,586 weekly cases to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard Thursday. Prior to the update, the state’s fewest number of weekly coronavirus cases recorded this year was 7,961 cases on Jan. 19.
Since then, Ohio has remained under 10,000 COVID for the last nine weeks.
As of Thursday, March 16, ODH is reporting the following COVID data:
COVID Cases:
- Total: 3,408,238
- Weekly: 7,586
- Three-week average: 8,414
COVID Hospitalizations:
- Total: 138,530
- Weekly: 385
- Three-week average: 402
COVID ICU Admissions:
- Total: 15,077
- Weekly: 38
- Three-week average: 33
COVID Deaths
- Total: 41,869
- Weekly: 67
- Three-week average: 61
As of Thursday 64.81% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine and 60.09% have finished it, according to ODH. More than 15.5% of residents have received the updated booster dose.
Those interested in getting vaccinated can visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ to find a provider or schedule an appointment. COVID-19 vaccines are available from many locations in the greater Dayton area – ODH lists over 100 locations in the nine counties surrounding the city.
These vaccination locations include large department stores, pharmacy chains and health networks, including:
- CVS
- Drug Mart
- Meijer
- Kettering Health
- Kroger
- Rite Aid
- Sam’s Club
- Walgreens
- Walmart
Vaccines are also available by appointment from each county’s local health departments, and vaccine providers are listed on Ohio’s coronavirus dashboard.
Additional locations that can provide a coronavirus vaccine are listed below. Unless otherwise indicated, vaccines are provided by appointment.
Butler County
- Centerpoint Health Middletown
- 231 N. Breiel Blvd., Middletown
- https://www.centerpointhealth.org/home/
- 513-318-1188
- HealingSprings Pharmacy
- 2449 Ross Millville Road, Ste. 185, Hamilton
- https://www.healingspringspharmacy.com/
- 513-863-8000
- Kratzer’s Pharmacy
- 711 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown
- https://www.kratzerspharmacy.com/
- 513-217-6222
- Pediatric Care, Inc.
- 8752 Union Centre Blvd., West Chester
- https://www.pediatriccareinc.com/
- 513-728-4763
- The Christ Hospital Liberty Primary Care
- 6939 Cox Road, Liberty Township
- https://www.thechristhospital.com/
- 513-564-6800
Champaign County
- Happy Druggist Pharmacy
- 26 S. Main St., Mechanicsburg
- https://druggist4u.com/mechanicsburg/
- 937-834-2270
- The Medicine Shoppe
- 821 Scioto St., Urbana
- https://urbana.medicineshoppe.com/
- 937-653-3914
Clark County
- New Carlisle Community Health Center
- 106 N. Main St., New Carlisle
- https://hpwohio.org/location/new-carlisle-community-health-center
- 937-667-1122
Darke County
- Family Health Services Darke County
- 5735 Meeker Road, Greenville
- https://familyhealthservices.org/
- 937-548-9680
Greene County
- Barr’s Pharmacy
- 28 W. Main St., Xenia
- https://www.barrspharmacy.com/
- 937-347-1200
- Sugarcreek Family Medicine
- 4403 state Route 725, Ste. D, Bellbrook
- https://provmedgroup.com/sugarcreek.html
- 937-297-8999
Montgomery County
- Alex Central Health Center
- 5 S. Alex Road, Miamisburg
- https://www.communityhealthdayton.org/AlexCentralHC.php
- 937-247-0304
- Charles Drew Health Center
- 1323 West Third Street, Dayton
- https://communityhealthdayton.org/CharlesDrewHC.php
- 937-461-4336
- Corwin Nixon Health Center
- 2351 Stanley Ave., Dayton
- https://communityhealthdayton.org/CorwinNixonHC.php
- 937-461-6869
- East Dayton Health Center
- 2132 E. Third St., Dayton
- https://communityhealthdayton.org/EastDaytonHC.php
- 937-528-6850
- Equitas Health Medical Center
- Walk-in vaccines available
- 1222 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
- https://equitashealth.com/
- 937-853-3650
- Five Rivers FamilyHealth Center
- 2261 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton
- https://www.fiverivershealthcenters.org/
- 937-281-6800
- Five Rivers Health Centers Edgemont campus
- Walk-in vaccines available
- 721 Miami Chapel Road, Dayton
- https://www.fiverivershealthcenters.org/locations/edgemont-campus
- 937-281-6800
- KMG Pharmacy
- 846 E. Main St., Trotwood
- https://www.kmgpharmacyrx.com/
- 937-529-4433
- ZIKS Family Pharmacy 100
- 1130 W. Third St., Dayton
- https://www.ziksrx.com/
- 937-225-9350
- ZIKS Family Pharmacy 102
- 4140 Salem Ave., Dayton
- https://www.ziksrx.com/
- 937-278-9457
- Patterson Park Health Center
- 1074 Patterson Road, Dayton
- https://communityhealthdayton.org/PattersonParkHC.php
- 937-258-6330
Preble County
- Camden Village Pharmacy
- 75 W Central Ave., Camden
- https://www.camdenvillagepharmacy.com/
- 937-452-1263
Warren County
- Centerpoint Health Franklin
- 333 Conover Dr. Ste. B, Franklin
- https://www.centerpointhealth.org/home/
- 513-318-1188
- Xtra Care Pharmacy
- 7920 S. Mason-Montgomery Road, Mason
- https://xtracaremason.com/
- 513-770-0084