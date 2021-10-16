Ohio reports 3709 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

The number of COVID-19 patients in Ohio hospitals are continuing to slightly decrease.

An additional 181 people were hospitalized in the last 24 hours with COVID-19, according to ODH, and 31 more people were admitted to the ICU. The 21-day average for ICU intake is 22 people per day, and the 21-day average for hospitalizations is 251 people per day.

Ohio reported 306 COVID-19 deaths Friday, bringing its total to 23,327, according to ODH.

The state updates death data twice a week. Because other states don’t regularly report death certificates to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, death data can fluctuate.

Kristen Spicker contributed.