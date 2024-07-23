Ohio redistricting amendment qualifies for November 2024 ballot

With LaRose’s confirmation, the state is looking at another high-stakes constitutional amendment fight, given that a host of prominent Ohio Republicans have expressed staunch opposition to the measure. Next steps involve a yet-to-be scheduled Ohio Ballot Board meeting, where LaRose and select lawmakers will decide how to title and explain the proposal on voter ballots.

If supported by a simple majority of Ohio voters this November, the amendment would establish the Citizens Redistricting Commission, an idea spearheaded in Ohio by Republican former Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, whose court repeatedly ruled that the politicians tasked with redrawing Ohio’s districts every ten years did so unfairly.

Backers insist the citizen commission would be nonpartisan and disconnected from politicians’ interests, while opponents say the commission would lack accountability, given that the members would be lesser-known and wouldn’t have to answer to voters.

The commission would consist of five Republicans, five Democrats and five unaffiliated registered voters. The panel would meet more often than the current politician-led and Republican-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission is required to meet. It would also be bound to do more actions, such as the actual map drawing, in public — a significant diversion from the current process, which is largely done behind closed doors.

Note: This is a developing story. This article may be updated as more information becomes available.

