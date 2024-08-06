Ohio recreational marijuana sale begins today: What you need to know

Tuesday shoppers should keep a few things in mind before they visit a local dispensary, however, cannabis officials said.

Where can you go?

Locally, 16 dispensaries on Tuesday received certificates of operation from the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control. Hours may vary by locations, with some opening as early as 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The state cannabis division on Monday said it intends on issuing the remainder of pending certificates of operation to dispensaries across the state, a month ahead of the state’s Sept. 7 deadline.

Some cities have already moved to prohibit the sale of recreational cannabis by passing moratoriums against it.

What will you need to bring with you?

Dispensary owners urge hopeful customers to bring their state-issued ID cards with them when they go shopping on Tuesday.

Most dispensaries also advise bringing cash, but many locations contain ATMs or accept purchases through apps geared toward cannabis sales.

What can you buy?

Dispensaries in this region and across Ohio sell flower (cannabis plant material), vaping products, edibles, patches, lotions and even infused drinks.

How much can you buy?

The Ohio Division of Cannabis Control has rules for how much an adult can purchase and possess at one time. According to state law, non-medical consumers can lawfully possess, transfer or transport up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and 15 grams of extract.

Customers can buy no more than 10 whole-day units of cannabis across all forms per day, according to the Division of Cannabis Control. A whole-day unit varies from up to 110 milligrams of THC for edibles to 2.83 grams for plant material. Thus, customers can’t buy the maximum amount of flower, vape cartridges and edibles in one shopping trip.

Can you consume your purchases at the dispensary?

Nope. Consumption of cannabis is prohibited at Ohio dispensaries, and smoking in public spaces is also banned in the state.

Don’t expect music, food trucks and parties outside of dispensaries on opening day, either.

Will there be enough in stock? What about lines?

Local dispensaries have been preparing for the start to recreational sale for quite some time, and they’ve taken notes from other states’ launches to adult-use programming, said Pure Ohio Wellness chief operating officer Tracey McMillen.

Pure Ohio Wellness operates dispensaries in Dayton and London, as well as a grow and processing facility located in Clark County. McMillen said dispensary operators expect to have enough products to service customers throughout the first day of sales, but in the event products fly off their shelves, the business’ grow facility is not far away.

But customers at local dispensaries should keep in mind that the first few days will be busy, said Adam Goers, the senior vice president of corporate affairs for The Cannabist Company, which owns the Columbia Care dispensary in Dayton,

“On the first day or two you might see a short line or a slight delay in getting your adult use cannabis, and maybe one or two of the products that you wanted may be out of stock for a few days. We will quickly adjust and it’ll be back to business as usual,” Goers said.

What’s this about an excise tax?

According to the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control, recreational customers should also expect to pay a 10% excise tax. The tax revenue will go toward a social equity and jobs program, mental health and addiction services, local governments, and the administrative costs of the Ohio Department of Taxation and the Division of Cannabis Control, according to the state division.

Can I get charged with an OVI from driving while high?

Absolutely. Ohio law bars people from driving a car or other mode of transportation while under the influence of marijuana. The state’s current OVI laws apply to anyone who violates those rules.

Who can’t buy recreational marijuana?

Anyone under the age of 21 cannot legally purchase marijuana in Ohio, but other factors could disqualify a person from participating in the legal recreational market.

Employers can penalize their employees for engaging in the recreational market, and property owners can bar their renters from using or growing marijuana products on their property.

Gun owners, too, are barred from using or possessing marijuana under federal law.