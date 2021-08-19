Ohio records new 21-day high as COVID daily cases surpass 3,400

Ohio reported its highest amount of coronavirus cases since February as the state recorded 3,446 cases in the last day, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
It’s the third day in a row and fifth time this month Ohio reported more than 3,000 cases in a day.
In the last three weeks the state is averaging 2,140 cases a day, according to ODH. In the last week Ohio has reported an average of about 2,709 cases a day.
As of Thursday, 1,674 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ohio and 511 were in ICUs. It’s nearly double the 898 hospitalized patients and 253 in the ICU reported on Aug. 6.
Approximately 24% of hospital beds 27% of ICU beds are available in the state.
In the last day, Ohio recorded 170 hospitalizations and 10 ICU admissions, according to ODH.
The state is averaging 99 hospitalizations a day and nine ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks.
On Thursday, the Association of Ohio Health Commissioners, Inc. released more information about health conditions that would qualify adult Americans for a third dose of a mRNA COVID vaccine.
Last week the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced recommendations for the immunocompromised to get a third dose of the Pfizer of Moderna vaccine. Fewer than 3% of Ohioans are estimated to qualify for the additional shot.
The third dose should be administered at least 28 days after the second shot. Those interested in getting a third dose should contact their primary care provider to possibly schedule an appointment.
An additional dose is not recommended for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time.
Nearly 51% of Ohio’s population and almost 60% of those 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Thursday, according to ODH.
More than 47% of residents and 55% of Ohioans 12 and older have completed the vaccine.