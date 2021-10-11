Ohio records fewer than 3,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time in 3 weeks

From Aug. 29 to Sept. 11, the most recent data available from ODH, 85.88% of COVID-19 specimens collected in Ohio were delta cases. The alpha variant accounted for 0.06% of cases, with other variants accounting for the remaining 14.06%.

During the previous two-week period, 90.12% of the cases were attributed to delta. From Aug. 1 to 14 the delta variant was attributed to 92.7% of COVID-19 cases.

Ohio uses genomic sequencing to determine which variants are present in Ohio. Genomic sequencing is only possible on positive PCR tests with high enough viral load for testing. The results can lag about three to four weeks, according to ODH.

As of Monday, 3,419 COIVD-19 patients were hospitalized in Ohio, including 938 in ICUs and 643 on ventilators. The virus accounts for 13% of the state’s hospital beds, 19.92% of ICU beds and13.52% of ventilators, according to the state health department.

Ohio has 6,267 (23.95) hospital beds, 1,072 (22.77%) ICU beds and 2,854 (60%) ventilators available.

The state recorded 114 hospitalizations and 12 ICU admissions in the last day, according to ODH. Ohio’s 21-day average is 256 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day.

More than 54.5% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 65.79% of adults and 63.71% of those 12 and older.

Nearly 51% of residents have completed the vaccine, including 61.48% of adults and 59.37% of those 12 and older.