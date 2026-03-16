Ohio prisons director leaves agency for job in governor’s office

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections Director Annette Chambers-Smith announced to the department today that she will be leaving the agency. ODRC PHOTO

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections Director Annette Chambers-Smith announced to the department today that she will be leaving the agency. ODRC PHOTO
Local News
By and
16 minutes ago
X

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections Director Annette Chambers-Smith announced to her department today that she will be leaving the agency.

Chambers-Smith is leaving ODRC at the end of March to assist the governor’s office with criminal justice initiatives, according to Dan Tierney, spokesman for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Chambers-Smith served in ODRC for over two decades, according to her bio on the agency website. It says she also worked as general manager of payment services for JPay Incorporated, a Florida-based company that provides communication services to corrections agencies.

ODRC Assistant Director Ed Banks was named interim director, Tierney said.

Banks has worked at ODRC since 1994, starting as a corrections officer and working up through the ranks to become assistant director in 2022, according to his agency bio.

In Other News
1
Flu map: Ohio hospitalizations fall for flu; RSV and COVID-19 largely...
2
Former senator to give ‘Triumph of Economic Freedom’ lecture at...
3
Wilmington pilot with local connection among those killed in KC-135...
4
Ohio Senate leader floats property tax ‘relief package’; says fixes so...
5
OPINION: Trump has Ohio voters where he wants them...distracted

About the Authors

Follow Josh Sweigart on facebookFollow Josh Sweigart on twitter
Follow Avery Kreemer on twitter