Ohio moves to purchase Hara Arena site for $2.5M for new mental health hospital

“A number of sites were viewed and considered; however, due to various factors, including but not limited to, property shape, buildable area, access to highways and amenities, and available utilities, the location of the proposed site is preferred,” the request reads.

The 133.4-acre site, currently owned by Tax Redevelopment, LLC, was valued at about $2.5 million, $3.4 million and $3.7 million in three separate appraisals. The state, the request reads, “intends to acquire the property at the proposed purchase price of $3.3 million ($2.5 million will be a cash payment and the remaining amount of $800,000 will be a donation to the state).”

The state expects 285,000 square feet of new construction, with the hospital’s capacity capping out around 208 beds.

“This new proposed facility will provide a secure environment for residential patient units, clinical/admitting space, a full kitchen, indoor and outdoor recreation, and required support operations consisting of administrative offices, food and bulk storage facilities and maintenance operations,” the request reads.

The request makes several mentions of safety measures, including the development of a “safe and secure building envelope” for patients built of “materials and fixtures suitable for use by the intended occupant.”

Local officials in Trotwood and Harrison Twp. made public, contrasting stances on the idea of a behavioral health hospital once it became clear the state was honing in on the Hara Arena site. While township officials viewed the project as “transformational,” Trotwood Mayor Yvette Page wrote in a press release, “placing a forensic facility at the former Hara Arena site does not align with our vision for economic revitalization, job creation, and quality of life improvements for Trotwood residents.”

The city of Trotwood did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

