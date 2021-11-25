Ohio, Michigan governors make friendly wager on ‘The Game’

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made a “friendly” wager on the outcome of the rivalry game between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan.
Ohio State has won the last eight matchups against Michigan, and is No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
DeWine bet an assortment of Ohio-made sweets, including black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter’s, cream puffs from Schmidt’s in Columbus, chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s in Cleveland and buckeye candies from Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes in Perrysburg.
“With so much on the line in this year’s edition of The Game, Fran and I are very excited to see the Buckeyes kickoff on Saturday and continue their great rivalry” DeWine said. “I am proud to engage in this friendly bet, highlighting some of Fran and my favorite treats from across the Buckeye State that we know many Ohioans will be enjoying as they cheer the Buckeyes.”
Whitmer bet a gift package of famous Michigan-made cherry sweet and treats from Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor.
“This football game is a time-honored tradition between our two states that pits the best we have to offer against each other for four quarters,” Whitmer said. “With everything on the line for a trip to the Big Ten Championship game, I can’t wait to cheer on the Wolverines.”
About the Author