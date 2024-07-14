BreakingNews
Trump injured but 'fine' after attempted assassination at rally, shooter and one attendee are dead

Ohio leaders react to Trump rally shooting

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Local News
7 hours ago
X

Ohio’s political leaders reacted Saturday night to the shooting that happened at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, that reportedly wounded Trump, killed a spectator and ended in the alleged shooter’s death.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine posted on X: “Fran and I are praying for President Trump, his family, and our country.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, added similar thoughts.

U.S. Sen. JD Vance, R-Middletown, a potential Trump pick for the ticket as vice president. posted multiple times on X, including: “Trump campaign saying the president is OK. Thank God.”

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, also posted multiple messages, including: “Connie and I are relieved that President Trump is safe and are praying for the health and safety of those attending the rally tonight, and for our country.”

Republican Congressman Warren Davidson posted a series of messages, including: “Fight or flight? Fight! May God bless and heal President Trump.”

In Other News
1
Buc-ee’s finalizing plans for groundbreaking ceremony at site of first...
2
Report: Dayton Flyers star DaRon Holmes suffers major injury in NBA...
3
Ohio Attorney General announces campaign against illegal flavored...
4
Area sheriff, senators among the GOP delegates set to nominate Trump at...
5
National Guard makes changes to child care program for troops during...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top