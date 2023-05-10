Ohio is ‘the heart of it all’ — again

Ohio is once again “the heart of it all.”
State leaders are unveiling a new (yet familiar) tourism slogan Wednesday, and it’s one that residents who have called the Buckeye State home for a while will recognize.
By returning to the state’s place as “the heart of it all,” state leaders are revisiting a marketing slogan used between the mid-1980s and 2016.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are scheduled to visit the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery Wednesday to talk about the new-old slogan
The pair are also making, or are expected to make, stops in Cleveland and Toledo to talk about the branding campaign.
The new campaign will replace the “Ohio. Find it Here” campaign, which promoted Ohio tourism since 2016.
The slogan was also meant to highlight the fact that roughly half of the U.S. population is located within 500 miles of Ohio’s state capital of Columbus.
