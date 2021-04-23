Ohio hits 7-straight days of fewer than 2,000 COVID cases

As of Friday, there were1,250 COVID patients in Ohio hospitals. It’s the fourth consecutive day with fewer than 1,300 COVID patients.

The state reported 114 hospitalizations and 10 ICU admissions Friday, bringing its total to 55,560 and 7,707 respectively. Ohio’s daily hospitalizations Friday was just over its 21-day average of 110.

Ohio also recorded 89 deaths. The state updates COVID death data twice a week using Bureau of Vital Statistics information. Because some state do not send death data on a regular basis, data may fluctuate. The date the death is reported does not reflect the day of death.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 19,118 deaths reported in Ohio and 19,122 Ohioans who have died, according to ODH.

More than 4.5 million people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and 3,388,057 have finished the vaccine.

About 39% of Ohioans have started the vaccine and nearly 29% have completed it.