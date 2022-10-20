Ohio health officials to share the latest on COVID

Ohio health officials will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact this morning.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and Dr. Steven Gordon, chairman of the Cleveland Clinic Department of Infectious Disease, will speak during a press conference at 11 a.m.
The public can watch live on YouTube.
COVID cases and hospitalizations have continued to decrease in recent weeks, with the state recording fewer than 10,000 weekly cases for the last two weeks, according to ODH.
Last Thursday also marked the second straight week the state reported fewer than 400 hospitalizations.
As of last week, Lucas County was the only county in Ohio that met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s standards for high COVID community levels. Champaign and Clark counties were the only local counties at a medium level, with the rest of the Miami Valley at low.
