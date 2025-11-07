Ohio food assistance funding going to 63K Ohioans today, area food bank getting $1.4M

Shared Harvest will receive roughly $1.4 million. Awards to other Ohio food banks are the following:

Freestore Foodbank – $795,637.50

Greater Cleveland Food Bank – $1,170,837.50

Toledo Seagate Food Bank – $570,937.50

Mid-Ohio Food Collective – $1,440,337.50

Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank – $887,337.50

Second Harvest Foodbank of the Mahoning Valley – $427,437.50

Second Harvest Foodbank of North Central Ohio – $275,537.50

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services received federal guidance this week from the U.S. Department of Agriculture regarding partial SNAP benefits.

A federal judge on Thursday ordered the Trump administration to pay full SNAP benefits for November by Friday, rejecting the administration’s plan to partially fund SNAP during the government shutdown.

But ODJFS said that without an immediate resolution to the shutdown, SNAP benefits will not be available this week to more than 1 million Ohioans.

Emergency funds

In Montgomery County, more than 83,000 residents rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to help feed their families. Neighboring Greene County has 14,822 residents enrolled. There are 40,064 people in Butler County on SNAP, and 23,661 in Clark County.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced in October that the state would transfer up to $25 million to both food banks and Ohio Works First recipients.

Ohio Works First provides assistance to extremely low-income families with children. The state estimates that 57,000 children will be impacted by the emergency funds.

These families will receive their typical monthly Ohio Works First allotment, plus an additional weekly benefit equaling 25% of their typical monthly disbursement. The weekly payments will last up to four weeks or until federal SNAP funding resumes, according to the governor’s office.

Roughly 1,982 households in Montgomery County are Ohio Works First recipients, according to the August 2025 caseload summary statistics report of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

WIC

In addition, the Ohio Department of Health received $10.3 million this week from the USDA to continue benefits for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children through December.

Ohio mothers, infants, and children can receive supplemental, nutritious foods such as cereal, eggs, milk, yogurt, cheese, whole grain foods, fruit and vegetables, peanut butter, beans, fish, and iron-fortified infant formula through the program.

Ohio WIC funds 75 local agencies to provide services in all 88 counties, serving an average of 180,000 mothers, infants, and children per month.

The 2025 fiscal year saw 8,500 enrollees in Montgomery County’s WIC program. Of these participants, 2,200 were infants.