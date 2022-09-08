Ohio Department of Health to share update on vaccines today

The Ohio Department of Health will host a press conference today discussing vaccines.
The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. LaToya Smith, geriatric medicine fellow at The Christ Hospital and University of Cincinnati and Dr. Anna Goroncy, assistant professor of family and community medicine at the University of Cincinnati and geriatric medicine fellowship director at The Christ Hospital and University of Cincinnati.
The press conference will be livestreamed on YouTube and this story will be updated as information is released.
Earlier this month the Centers for Disease Control endorsed COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer for people 12 and older and from Moderna for those 18 and older. The booster target Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 and aim to provide better protection against the virus.
“The updated COVID-19 boosters are formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variant,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said in a statement. “They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection against newer variants. This recommendation followed a comprehensive scientific evaluation and robust scientific discussion. If you are eligible, there is no bad time to get your COVID-19 booster and I strongly encourage you to receive it.”
In Ohio, more than 7.44 million people have started the COVID vaccine and 6.9 million people have finished it, according to ODH.
About the Author