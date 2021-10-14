Ohio continues to see decrease in COVID-19 transmission rate

Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline, with Ohio’s two week cases per 100,000 people dropping from 560.5 cases per 100,000 people on Oct. 7 to 507.4 cases per 100,000 people on Thursday, according to the state health department.
The transmission rate has been declining for at least three weeks and has decreased by nearly 200. On Sept. 23. Ohio reported 698.7 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks.
As of Thursday, only five counties had more than 1,000 cases per 100,000: Guernsey, Coshocton, Muskingum, Gallia and Jackson counties. On Sept. 23, Ohio had 30 counties with more than 1,000 cases per 100,000. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of a high COVID transmission rate is 100 case per 100,000 people. None of Ohio’s counties reported fewer than 100 cases per 100,000. None of Ohio’s counties recorded less than 100 cases per 100,000 people.
The Ohio Department of Health reported the following transmission rates for local counties:
- Darke County: 770.8 cases per 100,000 people
- Champaign County: 691.8 cases per 100,000 people
- Miami County: 681.4 cases per 100,000 people
- Preble County: 680 cases per 100,000 people
- Clark County: 590.7 cases per 100,000 people
- Montgomery County: 523.6 cases per 100,000 people
- Warren County: 471.4 cases per 100,000 people
- Greene County: 461.1 cases per 100,000 people
- Butler County: 426.7 cases per 100,000 people
In the last day, the state recorded 5,143 cases. A week ago, Ohio’s daily case count was 6,310.
Ohio is averaging is 5,345 cases per day over the last three weeks and 4,774 cases per day over the last week.
As of Thursday, Ohio had 3,226 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including 910 in ICUs and 621 on ventilators, according to ODH. Coronavirus accounts for 12.3% of hospital beds,19.41% of ICU beds and 13.12% of ventilators in the state.
Ohio has 4,900 (18.7%) hospital beds, 790 (16.85%) ICU beds and 2,830 (59.79%) ventilators available.
The state record 301 hospitalizations and 36 ICU admissions in the last day. Thursday is the third straight day with more than 300 daily hospitalizations reported in Ohio. The 36 ICU admissions is the second highest amount reported in the last three weeks.
Last Thursday, Ohio reported 323 hospitalizations and 27 daily ICU admissions. The state’s 21-day average is 252 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day, according to ODH.
More than 54.5% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 65.97% of adults and 63.88% of those 12 and older.
Nearly 51% of residents have finished the vaccine, including 61.66% of adults and 59.56% of Ohioans 12 and older.