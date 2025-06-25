Thousands without power, mainly in Montgomery County, after storms

Thousands are without power, mainly in Montgomery County, after strong thunderstorms moved through the area Wednesday afternoon.

As of 4:20 p.m., AES reported 2,740 power customers in the dark in Montgomery County.

The total number of customers without power, by county, are as follows as of 4:20 p.m., according to the AES and Duke Energy outage maps.

Butler: 2

Champaign: 1

Clark: 8

Darke: 59

Greene: 4

Miami: 6

Montgomery: 2740

Preble: 158

Warren: 1

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.