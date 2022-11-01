Ohio college tuition costs rise less than inflation, more than national average

According to a Dayton Daily News review of Ohio Department of Higher Education data, the cost of tuition at Ohio public universities went up 24.5% in a eight-year span between fall 2014 and fall 2022.

That’s an exact match for the 24.5% increase in the city-average Consumer Price Index covering the same period according to BLS. Ohio records show that tuition costs were increasing faster than the CPI in the middle of last decade, but now are increasing slower than the index.

Tuition costs vary widely among Ohio’s public universities, from $7,596 for two semesters at Central State University to $17,354 at Miami University for two semesters. Most Ohio public universities, though, charge between $10,000 and $13,000 for a full year of tuition.

On average in Ohio, the cost of on-campus room and board went up 27.1% between fall 2014 and fall 2022, from $9,754 to $12,401 this semester.

College costs continue to rise, even though demand has dropped, as the total number of students enrolled in Ohio colleges has declined.

Fewer students are now coming to Ohio colleges straight out of high school, and universities are seeing older, nontraditional students, according to ODHE.

“With a smaller population of traditional students, Ohio has programs designed to attract nontraditional students or those with some college but no degree,” said Jeff Robinson, spokesman for the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

Robinson said grants and other programs, like College Comeback, can bring students who dropped out of college back to complete a degree, which can also improve Ohio’s workforce.

To combat rising costs of college, ODHE requires all colleges and universities to submit their tuition cost, room and board cost and fees.

Ohio requires universities to have a four-year price guarantee that means any freshman coming in will get the same price on tuition and fees for all four years, Robinson said. Some Ohio universities guarantee a lock on not just the price of tuition but the price of room and board for each year the student is in school.

The College Board also found the total amount of financial aid awarded to students increased 7% this year after adjusting for inflation. Most of that increase has come from institutional grant aid, the College Board said.