Ohio breaks record for hospitalized COVID patients for 2nd day in a row

Daily COVID cases dropped back under 20,000 on Thursday, but the 19,774 cases is the second highest number of daily cases Ohio has reported during the entire pandemic. The state is averaging 11,166 cases a day in the last three weeks and 14,131 cases a day in the past week.

The state’s transmission rate increased to 1,364.7 cases per 100,000 people, according to ODH. It’s the third straight week the transmission rate has increase by approximately 300 points. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention define a high transmission rate as 100 cases per 100,000 people. All 88 counties in Ohio have at least 300 cases per 100,000 people, with Cuyahoga County having the highest transmission rate at 3,023 cases per 100,000.

According to ODH, local counties are reporting the following transmission rates:

Warren County: 915.6 cases per 100,000 people

Clark County: 910.6 cases per 100,000 people

Butler County: 910.1 cases per 100,000 people

Miami County: 870.2 cases per 100,000 people

Champaign County: 846.1 cases per 100,000 people

Montgomery County: 823.6 cases per 100,000 people

Preble County: 777.8 cases per 100,000 people

Darke County: 772.8 cases per 100,000 people

Greene County: 677.2 cases per 100,000 people

As of Thursday 59.76% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine, including 70.02% of adults and 63.52% of those 5 and older. More than 55% of residents, including 65% of adults and 58.46% of people 5 and older, have finished the vaccine series, according to ODH.

Nearly 6.99 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 6.42 million have completed it. More than 2.66 million residents have received an additional dose.