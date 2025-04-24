Ohio bill would create county-overseen fuel testing programs to protect against bad gas

Blackshear, D-Dayton, is one of Senate Bill 80’s sponsors. The bill would authorize county auditors to implement a motor fuel quality testing program. It also would require gas station owners and other fuel retail dealers to allow fuel inspectors to perform various tests on motor fuel pumps and storage tanks.

“This legislation is a low-cost way to keep drivers safe. Fuel quality testing should be a no-brainer,” Blackshear said.

The legislation revives past bipartisan efforts that fizzled out in the Ohio House. Blackshear joined Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith during a Wednesday press conference.

Keith said that just last week, his office received complaints from customers at gas stations in West Carrollton and Farmersville. One customer fueled their car and only traveled a mile down the road before breaking down.

An inspector from the auditor’s office found that water 10 inches deep had seeped into an underground gasoline tank at one of the gas stations. Since then, that station has shut down the affected pumps.

Keith said that fuel testing protects the consumers, but also businesses — aside from needing to pay for the repair costs of impacted customers, shutting down fuel pumps for a week limits revenue.

In the past year, tainted fuel has plagued motorists in Hamilton, Lucas, Lorain and Brown counties.

Repairs needed after fueling up with contaminated gas can be costly, ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

The bill would allow inspectors to test motor fuel quality for octane level, sediment and water in the fuel.

County auditors have weights and measures inspectors who visit gas stations to test the quantity of fuel. However, they do not have the authority to test the quality of that fuel. Keith said that because the same inspectors could draw samples to test fuel quality, the cost of implementing a statewide fuel quality program in this manner would be minimal.

Keith said consumers who believe they have been sold bad gasoline should contact the gas station and report the incident at mcauditor.org or by calling his office’s consumer protection hotline at 937-225-6309.