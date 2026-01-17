Ohio Army National Guard’s members expected to be deployed

Members of the Ohio Army National Guard’s support detachment team will be deployed.
Five members of the Ohio Army National Guard’s 1937th Support Detachment are deploying to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Spartan Shield, according to the Ohio Adjutant General’s Department.
“While deployed, the unit will help manage the development, solicitation, awarding, administration and closeout of U.S. government-contracted support in areas such as logistics, information technology, sustainment and other specialized services that are needed within its theater of operations,” the general’s department said.
The unit’s previous deployments were in 2011-12, 2016-17 and 2020-21.
In Other News
1
GOP Ohio lawmaker calls for camera monitoring system to prevent child...
2
Dayton Chamber: Congress targeting Fuyao at behest of Mexican...
3
Ohio’s flu hospitalizations trending down, still exceed 1,300
4
President of Country Concert music festival dies at 56
5
Bible-based classes for public school kids expanding: Key takeaways...
About the Author