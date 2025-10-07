‘Off-year’ races, issues have big impact on local communities

“This year, especially here in Montgomery County, there are tax issues, school levies, there are mayor races that are highly contested. There’s county or city commission races, city council races that are all contested with very important issues for those communities,” he said during the presentation in the auditorium of the county administration building in Dayton. “This is where they’re touching your pocketbook and they’re touching your policies in your community.”

Typically off-year elections see turnout percentage of registered voters in the high teens, low 20s, except in some communities with controversial tax issues.

Voters in local, off-year elections are disproportionately white, affluent and elderly, according to the Center for Effective Government of the University of Chicago.

Each board of elections website has sample ballots so residents can see the important races and tax issues affecting their communities.

“If you don’t show up, you really can’t complain,” Rezabek said.

Poll workers needed

Republicans and Democrats are needed to volunteer as poll workers in boards of elections across the region.

“We’ll always take poll workers, every election, both Democrats, Republicans we are looking for,” said Brian Sleeth, director of the Warren County Board of Elections.

In Miami County, Democrats in particular are needed, said Laura Bruns, director of the Miami County BOE.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to contact their local elections office as soon as possible for training.

Polling place changes

There are numerous polling place changes across the region, including a major change starting this election in Preble County.

“We are consolidating to schools, are going down from 20 locations to six,” said Lisa Boggs, Preble County Board of Elections director.

Over the past several years, more and more voters were voting early or by absentee ballot, including 43% of voters in the November 2024 presidential election, she said.

“When we saw these trends, we decided, let’s take advantage of what they are already doing and consolidate,” Boggs said.

The benefits of using schools as polling places is that, as taxpayer-funded buildings, there is no fee to rent space for the elections and the buildings are Americans with Disabilities Act compliant. Any school in session on election day, which Boggs said most are not, will be provided a sheriff’s deputy for added security.

Elections offices across the region have sent out postcards to affected voters to notify them of their new polling locations.

Voters also can check their local board of elections website for polling place changes.

“We have a pop-up on our website that pops up every time you go there,” Sleeth said.

Fraud alert

Some voters in Ohio have reported receiving fraudulent text messages and emails that ask the recipient to click a link to provide personal information to the board of elections.

“The board of elections, any of the boards of elections, nor the secretary of state’s office will personally contact the voter and ask for that personal information,” Rezabek said.

If anyone receives a message, if possible take a screenshot or save the email and contact the local board of elections, he said.

Valid ID

Whether voting early or on Election Day, voters need to bring a valid, unexpired photo identification, such as a driver’s license, state ID card, military ID or passport.

Key election dates