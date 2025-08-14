Nothing is pro forma in the Senate for Ohio’s Sen. Bernie Moreno

“What are you guys doing here? It’s August,” Moreno said, sounding somewhat surprised that a group of reporters was waiting for him outside the Senate chamber, after a session which lasted about 30 seconds.

For five minutes, reporters peppered the Ohio Republican with questions about major issues of the day, with his quotes quickly making the rounds on social media on what was otherwise a quiet news day in August.

Moreno talked first about his recent 18-county tour in Ohio, where he made the case for the “Big, Beautiful Bill” that President Donald Trump signed into law on July 4.

“We hit every element of that bill,” Moreno said, characterizing the reception from Ohio voters as “pretty phenomenal.”

“It is big and beautiful,” he added. “Big is the important word.”

Reporters asked Moreno if he heard concerns from constituents about the sex trafficking case of Jeffrey Epstein — and the Epstein Files — which has created all sorts of headaches for the Trump White House.

“No, not at all,” Moreno said without missing a beat.

“That is 100% like an inside baseball D.C. story,” he added. “Nobody even remotely brought it up.”

When one reporter asked about the possibility of former U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, running again for Senate, Moreno quickly shifted into campaign mode.

“The guy already lost,” Moreno said, without mentioning that he was the one who defeated Brown in 2024. “He obviously needs to just retire. I think the guy would be like, ancient if he got reelected.”

Several media outlets reported in recent days that Brown, 72, plans to run for the Senate seat held by Republican U.S. Sen. Jon Husted, 57, a former Ohio lieutenant governor, state senator and secretary of state who has been endorsed by Trump.

As reporters broached the subject of federal spending — and efforts by the Trump White House to hold back money approved by Congress — Moreno chuckled as he acknowledged that he’s still learning how things work.

“Can I give you a brutally honest answer?” Moreno said when asked about the White House trying to impound (not spend) funds. “I didn’t realize the executive had to spend all the money.”

“The fact that they have to come begging to Congress not to spend money, I was pretty surprised by it,” he said.

Despite just coming to Capitol Hill in January, Moreno is Ohio’s senior senator, since JD Vance left the chamber to become vice president and was replaced by Husted weeks after Moreno.

There may be no more energetic GOP champion for the policies of President Trump than Moreno. And he hammered that home in his quick hallway chat when asked about Trump’s tariffs.

“I went to a company called Miami Valley Steel,” Moreno said of his recent visit to Piqua, telling reporters the company was “thrilled” with Trump’s tariff plans.

“Ohio was ravaged by this notion that we should just make cheap things everywhere, all over the world,” Moreno said. “So when they see people like President Trump making a difference to bring that back, they’re very, very, very happy with it.”

After five minutes chatting with reporters, a GOP floor staffer conveniently emerged to suggest that Moreno should get going, giving him an easy excuse to dash out the door.

“I can’t believe they make you guys come here on pro forma days,” Moreno said with a smile as he jumped in an elevator.

Just like that, it was quiet again in the hallways. Congress will be back for legislative business on Sept. 2.