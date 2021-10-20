Nostalgia calls: Fisher-Price makes a chatter phone that works

A special edition Fisher-Price Chatter Telephone is a working phone.
It still has its iconic rainbow colored rotary dial, wobbly eyes and wheels that move, but there’s no pull string — instead it has a cord for recharging.
It also has grownup functions like a speakerphone and it is Bluetooth-connected to make and receive calls using the red handset.
The working phone sells for $60 at Best Buy, compared to the pull toy that sells for less than $10 at retail outlets.
