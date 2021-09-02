New student COVID cases top 700 in Butler, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties

ODH guidelines call for students exposed to coronavirus be quarantined at home if they are not vaccinated and their school does not require masks, social distancing and other prevention policies.

Three Warren County districts are in the top 25 in the state for cumulative student COVID cases.

Lebanon City Schools is the 11th highest with 46 new student cases and 66 total

Springboro Community Schools is the 18th highest with 53 new student cases and 56 total

Mason City Schools is the 24th highest with 28 new student cases and 52 total.

Five other area districts are in the top 25 in the state for cumulative student COVID cases.

Hamilton City Schools is the fourth highest with 41 new student cases and 79 total

Edgewood City Schools is the eighth highest with 59 new student cases and 74 total

Northmont City Schools is the ninth highest with 52 new student cases and 71 total

Kettering City Schools is the 10th highest with 54 new student cases and 70 total

Beavercreek City Schools is the 12th highest with 58 new student cases and 65 total.

The ODH also reported 104 new staff COVID cases in the last week among local districts. Mason City Schools in Warren County had the highest number of new staff cases with 13. Rounding out the top five area districts with new staff cases are Beavercreek Schools with 10; Dayton Public Schools with nine; Edgewood City Schools with eight; and Springboro Community Schools with seven.