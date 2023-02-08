NEW: Springfield employer acquires Michigan manufacturer

“The acquisition of Cameron Tool aligns with Tool Tech’s commitment to manufacturing excellence and continuous improvement. We believe in investing in our facilities and employees to provide our customers with innovative solutions,” said Kevin Kroos, managing partner of Tool Tech.

“On behalf of the entire Cameron Tool team, we are excited about joining forces with Tool Tech going forward,”said Tracy Selden, president of Cameron Tool.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure working with the Tool Tech team over the past several months,” said Matt Uhl, a Calder adviser to Tool Tech.