NEW: Springfield employer acquires Michigan manufacturer

Springfield’s Tool Tech has acquired Cameron Tool Corp., a Lansing, Mich., company with 85 employees, Calder Capital said Wednesday.
Terms of acquisition were not released.
The new acquisition comes five years after Tool Tech itself was acquired by businessmen Kevin Kroos, Rick Meizlish and Jim Klingbeil. At the time, the company employed more than 30 workers at a 38,000 square-foot facility at 4901 Urbana Road.
More recently, the three worked with Calder Capital’s buy-side team for a business that fit their expanding portfolio.
Tool-and-die manufacturer Cameron Tool has grown to 85 workers since the 1960s. The business focuses on the aerospace, industrial, military and auto industries.
“The acquisition of Cameron Tool aligns with Tool Tech’s commitment to manufacturing excellence and continuous improvement. We believe in investing in our facilities and employees to provide our customers with innovative solutions,” said Kevin Kroos, managing partner of Tool Tech.
“On behalf of the entire Cameron Tool team, we are excited about joining forces with Tool Tech going forward,”said Tracy Selden, president of Cameron Tool.
“It’s been an absolute pleasure working with the Tool Tech team over the past several months,” said Matt Uhl, a Calder adviser to Tool Tech.
