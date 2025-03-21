New Ohio air mobility division to be co-located in Springfield

Since 2023, the center has served as a place to study unmanned aerial systems and eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) forms of transportation, for civilian and Air Force researchers, as well as academic institutions.

ODOT has selected Robert “Bob” Tanner as its new Advanced Air Mobility director. Tanner has served as general counsel for the Columbus Regional Airport Authority and NetJets as well as executive director of aerospace partnerships at Beavercreek’s Parallax Advanced Research, among other roles. He brings more than 30 years of experience in transportation law and policy at federal, state, and local levels, the state said.

The state has created the new center with new jobs in mind, pointing to Ohio-centric announcements from Joby Aviation and Anduril Industries to locate aviation manufacturing facilities here .

“Together, Ohio’s (Advanced Air Mobility) leadership team is uniquely positioned to partner with public and private entities, leverage state and federal investment, accelerate research and development activities, and maximize public benefits,” ODOT said Friday.

“What we’ve created in Ohio is a one-of-a-kind environment for next-generation research, design, validation, testing, and training related to aircraft development that you can’t find anywhere else in the nation,” said Ted Angel, executive director of the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence. “Emerging aviation technology presents an enormous opportunity to improve how people live their lives now and in the future, and Ohio is primed to lead the way.”