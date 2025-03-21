Breaking: State to distribute survey in effort to learn more about Haitian community

New Ohio air mobility division to be co-located in Springfield

Josh Lane, flight test engineer and site manager, talks about the PIVOTAL Blackfly electric verticle takeoff and landing aircraft Monday, June 17, 2024 at the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Local News
By
48 minutes ago
A new state division dedicated to the furtherance of new forms of aviation will have a Springfield home.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said Friday that it will create an Advanced Air Mobility division, co-located at the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.

Since 2023, the center has served as a place to study unmanned aerial systems and eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) forms of transportation, for civilian and Air Force researchers, as well as academic institutions.

ODOT has selected Robert “Bob” Tanner as its new Advanced Air Mobility director. Tanner has served as general counsel for the Columbus Regional Airport Authority and NetJets as well as executive director of aerospace partnerships at Beavercreek’s Parallax Advanced Research, among other roles. He brings more than 30 years of experience in transportation law and policy at federal, state, and local levels, the state said.

Robert Tanner will be the director of the Advanced Air Mobility division for the Ohio Department of Transportation. Contributed.

icon to expand image

The state has created the new center with new jobs in mind, pointing to Ohio-centric announcements from Joby Aviation and Anduril Industries to locate aviation manufacturing facilities here .

“Together, Ohio’s (Advanced Air Mobility) leadership team is uniquely positioned to partner with public and private entities, leverage state and federal investment, accelerate research and development activities, and maximize public benefits,” ODOT said Friday.

“What we’ve created in Ohio is a one-of-a-kind environment for next-generation research, design, validation, testing, and training related to aircraft development that you can’t find anywhere else in the nation,” said Ted Angel, executive director of the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence. “Emerging aviation technology presents an enormous opportunity to improve how people live their lives now and in the future, and Ohio is primed to lead the way.”

