New halal restaurant opens in Riverside: ‘A gateway for everyone’

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“We believe Mun-o-Salwa is going to be a gateway for everyone,” said co-owner Waqas Khan.

Halal foods are foods that are permitted Islamic law and the meat comes from animals that have had minimal suffering.

While the restaurant serves halal food, it is not specifically for Muslims only. Khan said anyone and everyone is welcome at the restaurant.

The family-owned business started from the idea that there aren’t many options in the Dayton area for Muslims on a halal diet. Khan said Muslims typically have to drive to West Chester, Cincinnati or Columbus to get good quality halal food. He believes opening a restaurant was something they had to do for their community.

Some of the recipes the restaurant uses comes from Khan’s cousin who runs a restaurant in New York.

Customers can order food for dine-in, takeout or delivery through DoorDash or Grubhub. Mun-o-Salwa also offers catering.

Khan said since opening with a limited menu last week, they have had a good response and he hopes to open other restaurant locations in the area. This week, the restaurant’s full menu will be available.

For more information or questions, call the restaurant at 937-522-0584.

Reporter’s take

The most popular dish at Mun-o-Salwa so far has been the chicken over rice served with hot sauce and a homemade white sauce. This was my personal favorite. Khan described the dish as something that’s famous in New York City or Chicago.

Other dishes that I tried included the zinger burger featuring a chicken patty and the beef and chicken paratha rolls. Everything came out hot and fresh. ~ Natalie Jones

