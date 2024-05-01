Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally will have more than 50 vendors at RiverScape this weekend

The Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally on Sunday celebrates Cinco de Mayo with more than 50 food and retail vendors at RiverScape.

“I really want this to be a big festival,” said organizer Tae Winston. “I want people to come out, enjoy and have fun.”

The rally will have a wide variety of food vendors including Bald Head Tone, Diamond Daiquiris, ILLYS Fire Pizza, Shrimp Lips and SOCA. Cece’s Kitchen and Taco Street Co. will be on site with tacos, Winston said.

Retail vendors span from clothing, jewelry and skincare to artwork and home goods. There will also be live music.

This is Winston’s first rally of the year. Her next event is the Wright Dunbar Day Block Party on June 23.

The Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally runs from 2 to 7 p.m. at 234 E. Monument Ave. Monument Avenue between Patterson Boulevard and Harries Street will be closed for the event from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information and updates, visit facebook.com/events/840420387772349.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

