NEW DETAILS: Wright-Patt offers guidelines on building, developing together

But air traffic at Wright-Patt goes beyond that. The base hosts airplanes involved in training and seeking shelter from weather challenges elsewhere. In all, the base is expected to host more than 11,100 flight operations this year.

That has implications for local construction. Cell towers, wind turbine farms, even vegetation can be problematic, as can sources of reflected light or anything that produces dust, smoke and steam.

While the base is big, it’s also divided. Area A (about 5,228 acres) and Area B (about 2,399 acres) are split by Ohio 444.

There are also noise considerations. In areas where noise levels exceed 75 decibels, residential development is discouraged. As well, the building of homes, churches and schools is discouraged in areas where aviation accidents are possible.

All of this information, including detailed maps, was presented in a public meeting at the base’s Twin Base Golf Club Wednesday evening. But it’s also available online at https://www.wpafb.af.mil/AICUZ/.

And civilian officials are invited to contact Wright-Patterson installation planners at 88CEG.CENPL.InstallationPlanning@us.af.mil. Base public affairs personnel can be reached at 88abw.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.

The new AICUZ was released in concert with the Wright-Patterson Council of Governments’ recent decision to hire a consultant to help them navigate these issues.

Council members voted earlier this month to hire Matrix Design Group, based in Crofton, Maryland.

The council received a federal grant of about $350,000 to develop a compatibility use plan for shepherding development around the base, located in Greene County’s northwestern corner — and close to several quickly growing communities, including Fairborn, Beavercreek, Huber Heights and others.

Matrix will complete that plan for the council.