NEW DETAILS: Turner wants classified briefing on discovery of new Biden documents

Left unanswered at this time are details as to the contents of the documents, who stored them and whether anyone had access to them after Biden left the vice-presidency.

“In its oversight role, Congress has a responsibility to investigate and to evaluate the actions of executive branch agencies to ensure they are accountable to the people,” Turner said in the new letters. “The information I seek will further my understanding of both the enforcement and application of federal law and policy concerning the handling of classified intelligence information. It will enable me to determine the sufficiency and impartiality of federal law enforcement, as well as the propriety of executive branch actions.”

Earlier this week, Biden told reporters in Mexico City that he was “surprised” to learn that his lawyers had found classified government documents in his former office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, the New York Times said.

Garland has a special counsel investigating former President Donald Trump’s storage of classified documents in his Palm Beach, Fla. home and his resistance to returning them.

Turner’s district now includes the city of Springfield and southern portions of Clark County. He is expected to become chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.