NEW DETAILS: Kettering Health working on restoring phones, access to health records software

This update comes 10 days after the start of the system-wide technology outage caused by a cyberattack, which hospital leaders believe to have been caused by a ransomware group outside of the U.S.

‘Small subset of our data was accessed’

Cyberattacks are disturbing, Gentry said, as well as increasing in frequency, especially in health care.

“Today, we do not know with certainty who initiated the unauthorized access to our data. The group is most likely not based in the U.S.,” Gentry said.

Each day, Kettering Health has attempted to give updates as it receives more information, he said.

“I wish the updates could be more definitive; however, we need to first assess what has occurred, resolve issues, and then bring back functionality,” Gentry said.

He used the analogy of trying to put together a puzzle without knowing what the full puzzle picture looks like.

“What we do know is that a relatively small subset of our data was accessed. Once our analysis is complete, we will notify individuals that were impacted,” Gentry said.

Cyber criminals may contact hospital employees

It is possible this cyber group will attempt to contact Kettering Health team members to spread incomplete and false information, he said. Employees were instructed to let Kettering Health’s compliance team know if they are contacted.

Kettering Health is also aware of the possibility that individuals connected to its organization—employees, partners or members of the community—may be targeted by scam communications.

These may include fraudulent emails, calls or text messages designed to intimidate, demand a response, or claim data exposure, Kettering Health said.

Kettering Health is urging the public to exercise caution. If you receive suspicious communications:

Do not respond, click links or open attachments.

Hang up immediately if contacted by phone.

Report suspicious messages to the police.

For Kettering Health patients with urgent health questions, call 937-600-6879 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

For after hours, Kettering Health Medical Group patients can call MatchMD at 1-866-257-5363.

For medical emergencies, patients are urged to go to the nearest emergency department.

Kettering Health has 14 area medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout Western Ohio, as well as Kettering Physician Network, which includes more than 700 board-certified providers.