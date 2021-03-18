NEW DETAILS: Greene County to hold town hall about giant solar project proposed

A group of residents, called Citizens for Greene Acres, has asked Greene County commissioners to intervene in the potential project. Citizens for Greene Acres is worried their soil or water would be affected by the solar project. The residents are also concerned about the agricultural economy, as the land is currently land being farmed. They are also worried the state park and nearby Glen Helen Nature Preserve will suffer because of the large solar project.

The group also questions how the solar panels will impact the environment, wildlife and people who live nearby. Local residents have expressed concerns about their property values. Citizens for Greene Acres says there is no historical data to compare how this project might pan out over time.

There are similar Vesper Energy sites in California and Texas. Vesper Energy is also operating the solar project in Brown and Clermont counties that got its OSPB certificate in April.

There are about 25 Ohio solar projects pending or in the pre-application phase with the Ohio Power Siting Board, which is the body that approves or denies these large energy projects. These projects are in various stages of development across the state. About 10 projects have been approved and a few currently in construction.

OPSB public information officer Matt Butler said the board holds a public hearing and then a more formal hearing on all projects. Applicants must notify neighbors in the surrounding area they intend to apply and hold an informational meeting.

A local government can intervene during the preapplication stage. Once the application is complete, the OPSB conducts an investigation of the project which includes site visits. The whole process takes about nine months to a year, Butler said.

Miami Twp. trustees on Feb. 1 passed a resolution stating they plan to intervene in the Ohio Power Siting Board process for the Greene County project. Greene County commissioners have discussed getting outside legal counsel to help them intervene in the process. Huddleson said he plans to sign a contract with an attorney sometime this month.

Vesper has also asked that commissioners consider a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) program, where an up front payment would be made instead of paying regular taxes on the development. Huddleson said he will recommend that commissioners not do the PILOT program.

John Soininen, director of development for Vesper, previously told this newspaper Vesper is working on environmental and resource studies and plans to file an application in the spring. Soininen told Greene County commissioners the project would create about 300 construction jobs and five permanent jobs.

Jenifer Adams, a Greene County resident and member of Citizens for Greene Acres, is opposed to the project. Adams said an industrial-scale solar plant will impact the residents who live in the area during construction and after it is operational. Citizens for Greene Acres wants to protect and preserve green spaces in Greene County.

“We want to see our local officials doing their homework, doing their jobs, and taking an active role as interveners before the OPSB when the Kingwood project becomes official,” Adams said. “If they do not intervene, then our local land use plans and zoning regulations may be sold to the highest bidder or corporate interests.”

According to Soininen, the project would generate about $1.5 million per year for the life of the project. The project would also generate $850,000 in taxes for local schools a year, Soininen said. Soininen estimates that this would be split between Xenia Community Schools and Cedar Cliff Local Schools.

Soininen said the leases with landowners include language that states Vesper has to remove the solar panels and turn the land back to the owner “essentially in the same condition we got it in.”

Nothing official is on file yet with state or local authorities for the Kingwood Solar project.

For those who aren’t able to attend the April meeting, commissioners will consider questions submitted via email at lmock@co.greene.oh.us or by mail at 35 Greene Street.