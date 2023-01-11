NEW DETAILS: DOD formally rescinds COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The Department of Defense Tuesday formally rescinded its mandate requiring members of the military to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The move is a marked change from previous policy. In September 2021, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall required all active-duty personnel to get the vaccine by Nov. 2, 2021, with Reserve and National Guard members required to get the vaccine by Dec. 2 that year.
“The health and readiness of the force are crucial to the department’s ability to defend our nation,” the DOD said in a release Tuesday. “Secretary (Lloyd) Austin continues to encourage all service members, civilian employees, and contractor personnel to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 to ensure total force readiness.”
The fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act required the action. President Joe Biden, who said he opposed ending the mandate, nevertheless signed the act into law Dec. 23.
No one serving in the armed forces will be separated from the military “solely” based on their refusal to get the vaccine if they sought an exemption on religious, administrative or medical grounds, Austin said in a memorandum Tuesday.
And former service members may petition military department review boards to correct their personnel records, including records characterizing the nature of their discharge from the service.
The mandate is the subject of a federal lawsuit in which dozens of Airmen who serve or have served at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — among others — allege that the Air Force has not granted exemptions from the mandate for reasons of religious belief.
In a recent order for “Hunter Doster, et al. v. Hon Frank Kendall, et al.”, the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s order denying the federal government’s appeal to require a class of Air Force members to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
Doster is an first lieutenant working at the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson, according to his LinkedIn page.
It was not immediately clear how that case will be resolved in light of the DOD’s new action.
