NEW DETAILS: Cincinnati archdiocese announces priest reassignments

Some priests announced how changes affect their parishes from the pulpit over the weekend, but a archdiocesan spokeswoman said the complete list of reassignments was made available for the first time Monday.

The complete list of assignments is available at BeaconsAOC.org. The assignments take effect July 1, 2022, on the implementation of a reorganization the archdiocese is calling “families of parishes.”

A “family” is a group of several parishes led by one pastor.

The archdiocese said its leaders considered input “from each priest regarding his own desires, skills and (where applicable) retirement plans; an assessment of each family of parishes and its priest staffing and pastoral leadership needs.”

Among Dayton-area priest assignments:

In Dayton, the Rev. Angelo Anthony will serve as pastor at Emmanuel, Holy Trinity and St. Joseph parishes. The Rev. Eugene Schnipke will serve as pastor at Precious Blood, St. Rita and St. Paul parishes. The Rev. Anthony Fortman has been named parochial vicar, with another vicar projected to be named, according to the list the archdiocese shared with this news outlet.

The Rev. Edward Pratt will be pastor of St. Albert the Great, St. Charles Borromeo and Ascension parishes, all in Kettering. The Rev. Thomas A. Nevels will be parochial vicar, with another vicar projected.

The Rev. Brian Phelps will be pastor at Incarnation and St. Francis of Assisi parishes in Centerville, with the Rev. Ignatius Madanu serving as vicar.

Also in Dayton, the Rev. Satish Joseph will pastor St. Helen, Immaculate Conception, St. Anthony, Holy Angels and St. Mary parishes, with the Rev. Leonard C. Wenke serving as vicar. Another vicar is projected.

The Rev. Father Francis Tandoh will pastor St. Augustine parish in Germantown, Queen of Martyrs, St. Benedict the Moor and Our Lady of Grace, all in Dayton. The Rev. Benoit Mukamba will serve as vicar.

The Rev. Martin Fox was named pastor of Our Lady of Good Hope in Miamisburg, St. Henry in Dayton and St. Mary of the Assumption in Springboro. He will be joined by the Revs. David Howard, Jerome Bishop and James Manning as vicars.

The Rev. Kyle E. Schnippel will pastor St. Peter in Huber Heights, Holy Cross and Our Lady of the Rosary in Dayton, with St. Christopher in Vandalia and St. John the Baptist in Tipp City. The Rev. Andrew Smith was named vicar with another projected.

In Dayton, the Rev. George Gabet will pastor Holy Family parish.

The Rev. Father Jason E. Bedel was named pastor of Mary Help of Christians in Fairborn, St. Paul in Yellow Springs, St. Luke in Beavercreek, St. Brigid in Xenia, St. Augustine in Jamestown and Sacred Heart in New Carlisle. The Revs. John Madanu, Ambrose T. Dobrozsi, Michael J. Holloran were named vicars while the Rev. Timothy G. Fahey was named Wright State University chaplain.

In Clark County, the Rev. Father John D. MacQuarrie was named pastor of St. Teresa of the Child Jesus, St. Bernard, St. Raphael and St. Joseph in Springfield, as well as St. Charles Borromeo in South Charleston. The Rev. Elijah R. Puthof will be vicar.

In Miami County, the Rev. Eric A. Bowman was named pastor at St. Teresa of the Infant Jesus, Covington; St. Mary and St. Boniface, in Piqua; St. Patrick, Troy and Transfiguration, a West Milton parish. The vicars will be the Revs. Steven L. Shoup, James S. Duell and Matthew K. Lee.

The Rev. Father Jarred L. Kohn will pastor St. Michael in Ft. Loramie; Sts. Peter and Paul in Newport; Holy Angels, Sidney and Sacred Heart of Jesus, McCartyville. Revs. Aaron C. Hess, Stephen J. Mondiek and Andrew M. Reckers were named vicars.