New defense bills offer millions for Wright-Patterson construction projects

The Senate bill directs the $19.5 million toward the “planning and design of Phase V of the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Acquisition Management complex that will allow several organizations to streamline operations,” a statement from Sen. Sherrod Brown’s office says.

The complex will be a 214,200-square-foot facility that will consolidate missions at Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) directorates and organizations, “streamlining and improving their efficiency,” Brown’s office said.

“With more than 50 high-priority acquisition programs at Wright-Patterson experiencing rapid growth, AFLCMC cannot meet projected acquisition goals for these weapons systems without a significant increase in administrative and secure usable space,” his office said. “This investment will help ensure Dayton’s AFLCMC is equipped to support Air Force operations for years to come.”

The Senate bill also has $5 million to complete a Wright-Patterson Army Reserve Center. The U.S. Army Reserve is moving Dayton-area operations to newly constructed facilities on the base. The units moving to the base have about 280 reservists and full-time personnel serving, according to the Senate

Current AFLCMC facilities at Wright-Patterson (where the center is headquartered) have been in poor shape, U.S. Rep. Mike Turner has said this year.

In the end, an expanded complex for Wright-Patterson’s acquisition workforce will represent a more than $200 million development at Wright-Patterson, Turner said this summer.

Wright-Patterson is home to Air Force Materiel Command as well as AFLCMC — both concerned with designing, acquiring and sustaining virtually all Air Force weapons systems, making Wright-Patterson crucial to Air Force research and logistics needs.

The Senate legislation also included an amendment from Brown which his office said allows the Secretary of the Air Force to use rapid acquisition and funding authority to develop “urgent or emergent technologies,” letting the Air Force better address challenges as they arise.

“This will allow the Air Force to quickly address our national security needs,” Brown’s office stated.

The Senate bill now goes to the House, where a vote is expected today.

What passed the Senate late Wednesday is the final version of the defense policy bill already negotiated with the House of Representatives. It must pass the House before heading to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.