New company takes over management, leasing at Dayton Mall

Dayton Mall is being managed and leased by a new company after years of being operated by Columbus-based real estate investment trust Washington Prime Group.
Located at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road on the southeast corner of Ohio 741 and Ohio 725, Dayton Mall is the largest mall in the Dayton area.
Spinoso Real Estate Group, a Syracuse, New York-based firm that operates 32 malls in the United States, is now running the mall, according to DaytonMall.com. The mall made no announcement regarding when the switch occurred, but its website’s front page now sports a drastic redesign and a message of “Website Coming Soon! Check Back Soon!”
Spinoso lists Dayton Mall as a property in its portfolio. Among the job opportunities listed on Spinoso’s website are marketing manager and specialty leasing manager for Dayton Mall.
Dayton Daily News reached out today to both Washington Prime and Spinoso Real Estate Group for comment on the change.
Shortly after Washington Prime Group filed for bankruptcy in June, it announced that it had re-classified an additional seven malls to its “non-core” properties list, one of them being the Dayton Mall, according to Commercial Real Estate Direct.
This October, Washington Prime emerged from bankruptcy. It owns more than 100 locations across the United States, including the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek and seven other Ohio properties. The company said it emerged from bankruptcy “as a stronger and more stable company with its debt reduced by nearly $1 billion and its overall liquidity greatly improved.”
Washington Prime Group continues to be listed as managing and leasing the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.
