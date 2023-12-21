New Catholic schools superintendent named for this region

Former superintendent Susan Gibbons retired at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year after 45 years in Catholic education.

Daniels is currently the senior director for the Department of Catholic Education for the Diocese of Toledo, overseeing 60 schools and almost 16,000 students. He has held that position since November 2018.

The Cincinnati Archdiocese has about 113 Catholic schools and almost 40,000 students and is the fifth-largest Catholic school system in terms of enrollment.

“I am grateful to serve alongside an excellent team in the Catholic Schools Office, and thrilled to toil with school leaders, faculty, staff, students and families to make Jesus Christ known, loved, and served in our Catholic schools,” Daniels said. “Catholic education is at the heart of the Church, so we educators must joyfully and zealously work to form saints and scholars for God’s greater glory.”

Daniels was formerly the principal at St. Rocco Catholic School in Cleveland and principal at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Assumption, Ohio. He began his career as an English teacher and faculty technology coordinator for St. John’s Jesuit High School in Toledo.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and holds a master’s degree in education administration from the University of Notre Dame. He is pursuing a doctorate in Catholic Educational Leadership from Saint Louis University.

“Matt Daniels is a true champion of the critical importance of Catholic education to the evangelizing mission of the Church,” Cincinnati Archbishop Dennis Schnurr said. “His strong, faithful leadership will be a blessing to the schools of our archdiocese. At the same time, I am deeply grateful for the servant leadership shown by Kathy Kane who is guiding our Catholic Schools Office so professionally during this interim period.”